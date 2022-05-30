ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A verdict is expected this week in actor Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp is suing Heard over an op-ed she wrote, describing herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Although Depp was not named, his attornies argued that she was referring to him as the abuser, something Depp has denied.

Depp’s attorney accused Heard of doctoring photos showing her bruised face, while her advocates countered by saying that nitpicking her evidence of abuse sends a dangerous message to domestic violence victims.

Winnebago County’s Deputy Court Administrator of Domestic Violence, Nicole Ticknor, said the trial may have negative impacts on survivors coming forward in the future.

“I’ve heard, from women I work with, that this feels triggering for them and that it feels like why they could not share their stories, or come forward, because they were dealing with someone that they knew would try and drag them through the mud, and everyone would believe [them]. And so, in that sense, it doesn’t almost feel worth it,” she said.

Ticknor also said that in order to prevent domestic violence survivors from being fearful of coming forward, people should not judge someone without knowing the full story.