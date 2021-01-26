Seasonal workers cash in on winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While Stateline residents clear away the remnants of last night’s winter storm, seasonal workers cash in. We tagged along with a snow plow driver who says snowfall like last night’s event is his bread and butter.

It was an early morning for many across the Stateline as several inches of drifting snow created challenges. Postal worker Allison Ward started work at 6 in the morning.

“It’s been okay. I mean, there’s a lot of drifts where I get stuck for a minute but I could get through. It helps to have 4-wheel-drive,” said Ward

Durand resident George Letcher made alternative plans to avoid leaving home.

“I had to get the driveway cleaned out. I was supposed to have an appointment in Rockford this morning but I called and canceled it because I wasn’t sure what the weather and roads were going to be like. With all the wind and the drifting, I figured it probably wouldn’t be good so I just rescheduled for another day,” said Letcher.

Others forced into the weather were not as lucky–some ending up in ditches. For Bryan Nalan, Jr., the owner of KGLB Snow Removal, it’s been a challenging winter.

“It’s been very early. You go to bed thinking it’s not snowing you wake up and [there are] three inches of snow,” said Nalan.

“This year hasn’t been forgiving. You got to go back at it, being that I work a full-time job and I run the business. It’s getting harder this year because we’re getting a lot more snow. It’s more regular. It hits you when you least expect it. It’s tough,” he added.

Nalan let us ride along as he made some of his rounds.

“I’ve already [gone] through I think 80 bags of 50-pound salt already and I just ordered 60 more that came in today,” Nalan concluded.