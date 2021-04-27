Second man charged with first-degree murder of Chicago 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams

CHICAGO (WGN/AP) — The second man suspected to be involved in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams has been charged with first-degree murder.

Demond Goudy, 21, was taken into custody Monday in the 1500 block of South Springfield following a SWAT standoff.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after Adams was shot and killed at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt.

Over the weekend, an 18-year-old man was charged in her murder. Authorities believe Marion Lewis, 18, was driving the vehicle that the shooters used to fire at Jaslyn and her father.

Chicago police have not said at this time if Goudy was one of the shooters. The first suspect arrested, Marion Lewis, was shot by CPD after.

Jaslyn and her father were in a McDonald’s drive-thru when men pulled up in a silver Audi, according to Cook County prosecutors. They say surveillance video shows two men get out of the car, fire weapons at the victims’ car and get back into the Audi. When the victims’ car started to move forward, the two men got out of the Audi again and fired more shots into the vehicle before speeding away. Twenty-eight shell casings were found at the scene.

Jaslyn, affectionately known as “Pinky,” had three siblings. Family members said Jaslyn went to Cameron Elementary School and loved to dance and make Tik Tok videos.