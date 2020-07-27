SecondFirst Church unveils new mural

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford mural nearly a year in the making is finally complete.

SecondFirst Church unveiled it to the community on Monday. It’s called ‘Rockford Taking Flight.’ The mural is meant to symbolically show how Rockford is learning from its past to help build a brighter future.

Organizers hope it can serve as a symbol of unity.

“We all have something to offer and then the system can reflect the parts better when everyone’s had a chance to participate and contribute,” explained Tia Richardson, the mural’s artist.

The mural is about 1,700 square feet and covers about 5 dozen aluminum panels.

