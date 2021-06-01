Security guard’s keys, in his pocket, stopped bullet in Rockford nightclub shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A security guard at a Rockford nightclub says a set of keys in his pocked stopped a bullet during a shooting on Friday.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the Aragona Club, 320 Kent Street, around 11:25 p.m., where the security guard had been hit by a bullet in the rear of his left pant leg, but the keys stopped the bullet.

The victim told police a black SUV was stopped in the alleyway south of the business, and the driver fired multiple shots at him before driving away.