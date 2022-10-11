CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house.

Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house.

No one is hurt. Illinois 105 is currently shut down by the four-way stop sign leading into Cerro Gordo. 400 north to 100 East Roads are also closed all the way to County Line Road.

A WCIA reporter spoke with the homewoner, Tabitha Dick. She is not hurt, but very shaken up from the incident.

Illinois State Police are on the scene and investigating the situation.

This is a developing story.