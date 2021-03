BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 4:30 p.m., crews were called to the ramp at I-39/90 northbound to I-43 after an oversize semi-tractor trailer load overturned.

Officials expect the cleanup to take 2 hours.

Preliminary reports indicate the semi-tractor unit was traveling north on I-39/90 and failed to negotiate the ramp for I-43 north. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. — WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) March 16, 2021

The truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers can use an alternate route for I-43 is Shopiere Road to E. Hart Road.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.