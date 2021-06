CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A semi-truck driver was hospitalized after an early morning rollover crash on US 20 westbound, which spilled hundreds of frozen turkeys into a ditch.

The Illinois State Police says the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near the I-39 exit. Cleanup crews utilized 2 dumpsters to dispose of the turkeys.

The drivers condition is unknown.