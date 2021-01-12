Semi-truck full of ice cream ignites on I-90

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County fire crews were called to I-90 near North Park for a Breyer’s Ice Cream semi-truck on fire Tuesday night.
Officials say no one was hurt. Although, the entire load of ice cream was destroyed.
