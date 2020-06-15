Semi truck slams through antique mall in Peru

PERU, Ill. (WTVO) — An antique mall in Peru is left in ruins after a semi-truck driver plowed through it. The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say a semi-driver went off the road on I-80 and into the Peru Antique Mall. The truck crashed through the building and kept gong. In video provided by WLPO Radio’s Tom Henson, you can see daylight and the back of the truck still partially inside.

The truck took out heating ducts and support beams. First responders say the truck driver had a medical episode that caused him to cross multiple lanes of traffic and the center line before veering off the highway.

The driver is expected to be okay. No one was in the antique mall at the time.

