Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the lifetime role on the Supreme Court of the United States in a final vote on Monday evening, just over one week before Election Day.
Despite arguing through the night Sunday, Democrats were unable to stop the vote given the 53-47 GOP majority and most Republicans uniting in support over Trump’s nominee. Senate Democrats objected to the process, arguing that the winner of the Nov. 3 election should be the one to pick who fills the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Barrett Supreme Court vote: How to watch, what to know
The 48-year-old appellate judge’s rise opens up a potential new era of rulings on abortion, gay marriage and the Affordable Care Act. A case against the Obama-era health law is scheduled to be heard Nov. 10.
Trump is expected to celebrate with a swearing-in event at the White House after the late-evening vote. Justice Clarence Thomas is set to administer the Constitutional Oath, a senior White House official said.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the vote to the full Senate Thursday. The panel approved Barrett 12-0, with all Republican members voting yes while the Democrats weren’t in attendance as a form of protest.Latest on the Supreme Court confirmation process
Barrett is the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of President Donald Trump’s first term in office.
Barrett has been a judge since 2017, when Trump nominated her to the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. But as a longtime University of Notre Dame law professor she had already established herself as a reliable conservative in the mold of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, for whom she clerked in the late 1990s.
