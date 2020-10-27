Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the lifetime role on the Supreme Court of the United States in a final vote on Monday evening, just over one week before Election Day.

Despite arguing through the night Sunday, Democrats were unable to stop the vote given the 53-47 GOP majority and most Republicans uniting in support over Trump’s nominee. Senate Democrats objected to the process, arguing that the winner of the Nov. 3 election should be the one to pick who fills the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Barrett Supreme Court vote: How to watch, what to know

The 48-year-old appellate judge’s rise opens up a potential new era of rulings on abortion, gay marriage and the Affordable Care Act. A case against the Obama-era health law is scheduled to be heard Nov. 10.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett arrives to the U.S. Capitol on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Trump is expected to celebrate with a swearing-in event at the White House after the late-evening vote. Justice Clarence Thomas is set to administer the Constitutional Oath, a senior White House official said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the vote to the full Senate Thursday. The panel approved Barrett 12-0, with all Republican members voting yes while the Democrats weren’t in attendance as a form of protest.Latest on the Supreme Court confirmation process

Barrett is the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Barrett has been a judge since 2017, when Trump nominated her to the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. But as a longtime University of Notre Dame law professor she had already established herself as a reliable conservative in the mold of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, for whom she clerked in the late 1990s.

