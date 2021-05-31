Senate passes FOID fix with optional fingerprint submission

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Senate passed it’s own version of a FOID card fix Monday.

The bill is designed to alleviate the burden of the FOID backlog on the Illinois State Police. Under this bill, FOID card holders would have the option to submit their fingerprints. In return, they would be able to automatically renew their FOID card, bypassing a process that now takes months due to the growing backlog.

The bill would also create an electronic FOID card. It passed 40-17 with two no votes.

The House of Representatives passed a different FOID change on Saturday that would have made submitting fingerprints mandatory. That bill never got a vote in the Senate. Instead, Senator Dave Koehler offered this solution to the FOID card backlog.

The optional fingerprint proposal is supported by the Illinois State Police. Director Brendan Kelly has spent months calling on the legislature to act as his agency drowned in renewal applications.

Republicans voted against the bill in the Senate, arguing that it hurts law abiding citizens rather than targeting criminals who should not have guns.