(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been released from the George Washington University Hospital after being admitted on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded.

According to Fetterman’s Communications Director, Joe Calvello, Fetterman was discharged on Friday evening after multiple tests ruled out both a stroke and seizure.

“John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday,” said Calvello.

Fetterman’s wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman tweeted Thursday thanking doctors, hospital staff, and well-wishers.

Following the stroke experienced last year, Fetterman underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Fetterman’s doctor acknowledged in October that Fetterman continued to “exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty” but that he was recovering well from the near-fatal stroke.

His doctor noted speech therapy would continue and concluded Fetterman is “well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

Fetterman was sworn-in to the U.S. Senate on January 2 after defeating Republican Mehmet Oz with more than 51% of the vote. Fetterman’s victory helped Democrats retain control of the Senate.

In the Senate Fetterman serves on the Committees on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Environment & Public Works. He also serves on the Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging.

Pennsylvania’s senior U.S. Senator Bob Casey also recently experienced health issues after disclosing he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Casey says he anticipates making a full recovery with minimal disruption to his work in the Senate.

This is a developing story