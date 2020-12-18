ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Three people are seriously hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Rockford.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of North Central Avenue and Kilburn Avenue.
3 people were hurt. All three were taken to local hospitals with “serious injuries.”
Investigators are now looking into what caused the crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
- Serious injuries reported after three vehicle crash in Rockford
- Rock Valley announces plan for upcoming spring sports schedule
- Winnebago’s Natalia Martino signs with Portland State XC
- UPDATE: 122 inmates positive for COVID-19 in Rock County Jail outbreak
- Heartland Church, Lifescape donate food to Rockford’s elderly residents
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!