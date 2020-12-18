Serious injuries reported after three vehicle crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Three people are seriously hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Rockford.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of North Central Avenue and Kilburn Avenue.

3 people were hurt. All three were taken to local hospitals with “serious injuries.”

Investigators are now looking into what caused the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

