DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Macon County are warning the public that an unusual animal is on the loose in Decatur: a serval.

Servals are wildcats native to Africa that have golden fur with black spots and pointed ears. The image shown above is a stock image for reference and not the serval loose in Decatur.

Macon County Animal Control and Care Center said on Facebook that the serval is in the northeast side of the city, and they are working with an exotic animal expert to capture it. Animal Control further advised that they consider the serval dangerous; people should not interact with it if found.

People can report sightings of the serval to Animal Control at 217-425-4508 ext. 4.