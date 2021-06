MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday evening, Fire crews responded to a call at TLC Living Community, located at 508 Roosevelt Road.

Firefighters were dispatched to the assisted living facility around 5:30 p.m. Eyewitness News crews at the scene did not report any smoke or flames coming from building.

The North Park Fire Department had several lines out near the building. No word on any injuries.

Investigators tell us the fire started due to a faulty dryer.