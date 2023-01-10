SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — With the start of Governor Pritzker’s second term, four Illinois agency heads have announced their departure from public service.

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, Illinois Department of Natural Resources director Colleen Callahan, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Sylvia Garcia, and Illinois Department of Central Management Services Director Anthony Pascente and Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology Secretary Jennifer Ricker are all announcing they will retire from their current positions during January 2023.

Callahan has served as IDNR director since March 2019. She led the rebranding of Copi and helped form a new strategic plan for the state to address climate change, which the action plan shall go into effect in early 2023.

Garcia was appointed to the DCEO in 2021 and gave more than $1 billion out to Illinois businesses in economic assistance and spearheaded the largest tourism campaign in state history.

Pascente was appointed to CMS Director last year and lead the state to sell the Thompson Center to be used for Google and guide return-to-work initiatives for many state employees.

Ricker had served in DoIT for about two and a half years and was credited for helping with numerous virtual events and remote work set-ups during the COVID-19 pandemic.