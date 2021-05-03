Severe threat comes to an end Monday evening; Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms

The risk for severe weather continues to dwindle this evening as showers and isolated thunderstorms have moved into a more stable environment.

Severe weather did occur further downstate where the air mass was a little more unstable. Several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued as reports of hail, wind damage and tornadoes stretch from Quincy to Springfield, IL.

Closer to home, pockets of moderate to heavy rain will continue through about 8pm with skies then turning mostly cloudy overnight. A cold front moving through this evening will bring a push of cooler air in with it, with overnight lows expected to fall back into the mid/upper 40s. Northwest winds have increased behind the front over the Plains, so look for wind speeds to increase as the front passes later this evening.