NEW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEAST LEE COUNTY AND SOUTHWEST DEKALB COUNTY UNTIL 11:45PM. Storm west of Sublette will be capable of wind gusts to 70mph as it moves east at 50mph.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Whiteside County until 10:45pm and for Lee County until 11:15pm. Storm now east of Tampico is currently moving east at 30-40mph. Wind gusts to 60mph will be possible with this storm as it moves into southwest Lee County.

These storms have produced mini-bowing segments which could also produce a little extra spin in the atmosphere for a small tornado threat. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Whiteside and Lee counties until 1am Friday morning.