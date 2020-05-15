Severe Thunderstorm Warning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEAST LEE COUNTY AND SOUTHWEST DEKALB COUNTY UNTIL 11:45PM. Storm west of Sublette will be capable of wind gusts to 70mph as it moves east at 50mph.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Whiteside County until 10:45pm and for Lee County until 11:15pm. Storm now east of Tampico is currently moving east at 30-40mph. Wind gusts to 60mph will be possible with this storm as it moves into southwest Lee County.

These storms have produced mini-bowing segments which could also produce a little extra spin in the atmosphere for a small tornado threat. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Whiteside and Lee counties until 1am Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story