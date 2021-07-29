Severe Weather Threat Ends Early, Warm & Muggy Thursday Ahead

Last Night’s Severe Weather:

As expected, severe weather was a huge part of our night last night, as a dangerous line of storms tracked across the Badger State and into the Stateline early Thursday morning. The worst of this line tracked through southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois, producing 60-70, even up to 80 mph winds.

In response to these storms moving quickly through the Stateline, the National Weather Service cancelled the Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was in place earlier than scheduled. While a few non-severe thunderstorms remain possible into mid-morning, conditions look to dry out as we head into the afternoon.

Warm & Muggy Thursday:

Even with this morning’s thunderstorm activity behind us, you’re still going to feel that warmth and humidity walking out. Moisture across the Stateline remains high, as both our air temperatures and dew point temperatures are sitting in the low to mid 70s. Air that feels this gross is something we refer to as “air you can wear”, because the humidity will literally smack you in the face once you step out the door.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, winds will remain breezy out of the southwest, keeping the heat and humidity around for one more day. Skies are expected to gradually clear, bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures return into the upper 80s for most. But with dew points still in the upper 60s and low 70s, it will feel more like the low 90s at times. Thankfully, a cooler and less humid air-mass filters in behind today’s cold front, bringing a more comfortable end to the work week. Are you ready for highs in the 70s? I sure am!