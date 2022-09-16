ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local man accused of killing an elderly Machesney Park woman last year entered a plea of guilty Friday during a hearing in front of Judge Brendan Maher.

As part of an open plea, 42-year-old Shane Bouma pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery, charges relating to the death of 72-year-old Ellen Marsh. He’ll be sentenced next month.

Bouma killed Marsh killed on Jan. 30, 2021, after an unrelated domestic-battery incident involving his girlfriend.

As his girlfriend called police during the domestic incident, Bouma fled her Shore Drive home. But, that didn’t end things. While on the run, he called his girlfriend and said he was “going on a killing spree.”

Moments later, Bouma started making good on that threat. While hiding from responding officers, he spotted Marsh near her home in the 300 block of Old Harlem Road and forced his way into the house. He then knocked her to the ground, allegedly raped her, and strangled her to death.

He then sent pictures of the victim’s body to his girlfriend before stealing Marsh’s car.

Police were able to track Bouma’s cellphone as he fled to Rockford, where he was arrested at an apartment building in the 1500 Block of Seventh Street.

Other than giving “yes” and “no” responses to Maher’s questions, Bouma did not speak during Friday’s proceedings.

The hearing does not resolve the case as Bouma still stands accused of home invasion and four counts of criminal sexual assault, allegations he could plead guilty to or take to trial.

“Those charges, as of today’s date, are pending and unresolved,” Maher said.

According to a 2020 criminal case that is also still open, Bouma is accused of threatening a public official, phone harassment, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

Bouma, who has an extensive criminal record dating to 1997, was on furlough from the Winnebago County Jail as part of a drug rehabilitation program when he killed Marsh.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Oct. 14, in Courtroom D at the Winnebago County Justice Center. He faces 20 years to life in prison.