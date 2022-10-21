ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who admitted to strangling an elderly Machesney Park woman to death was sentenced Friday to life plus 15 years in prison for first-degree murder and robbery.

Shane Bouma, 42, killed 74-year-old Ellen Marsh in her home on Old Harlem Road last year.

Judge Brendan Maher called Bouma’s actions on Jan. 30, 2021, the day he killed Marsh “clearly brutal and cold-blooded” before imposing sentence.

“I find that the defendant’s behavior beyond a reasonable doubt was shockingly evil,” Maher said. “This was a crime that had no purpose.”

Bouma will not be eligible for parole.

Calling himself a monster and “poison on society,” Bouma apologized to Marsh’s family at a sentencing hearing last week. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery last month.

Bouma killed Marsh after fleeing his girlfriend’s home on Shore Drive during a domestic battery incident. While hiding from police, Bouma saw Marsh near her home, forced his way inside and strangled her.

After killing Marsh, Bouma texted pictures of her body to his girlfriend before stealing items from the house and fleeing in Marsh’s car.

He was also charged with home invasion and sexual assault in connection with Marsh’s death. Those charges are still pending.