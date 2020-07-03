Shedd Aquarium reopens Friday with new safety precautions in place

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Shedd Aquarium is reopening its doors Friday, making it the city’s first big indoor institution to welcome back the public since COVID-19 closures began.

There are some new coronavirus guidelines in place at the aquarium. The changes include new separate entrance and exits, limited hourly capacity and timed admission.

Face masks are required and the Shedd asks that people maintain social distancing by staying 6 feet apart.

Experiences such as the 4D theatre and aquatic presentations are temporarily being paused.

For more information, visit the Shedd’s website.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

