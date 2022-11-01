CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 9,000 votes were cast in a competition to name a pair of rescued otters at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.

The two female southern sea otters will now go by Suri and Willow.

Both names refer to locations along the coast of California where sea otters can be found, the aquarium said.

Suri refers Big Sur, the rugged, mountainous section of the central Californian coastline; Willow refers to a beach in Monterey County.

Other choices included Jade and Sunny, also derived from areas within the animals’ range.