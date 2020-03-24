Tent shelter established at SwedishAmerican’s ER as a precaution

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Fire, Cherry Valley Fire, and the Northwest Fire Protection District build a shelter at a downtown hospital.

It’s set up outside SwedishAmerican’s emergency room. We’ve reached out to Swedes. A representative from the hospital’s Incident Command/Emergency Department team told Eyewitness News the tent at this point is simply a precaution.

“We are trying to do everything we can to plan for the worst, but hope for the best. Should we receive an influx of patients that could potentially stress the infrastructure, at that time we will use the tent as a first-line triage facility.”