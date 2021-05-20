Shirland Middle School wins 2nd place in worldwide robotics competition

SHIRLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Students from Shirland Middle School received 2nd place in a worldwide robotics competition.

The school’s Sphero Robotics team consists of five students, Braydon Beck-8th grade, Olivia Carlson-8th grade, Cora Whiteman-7th grade, and Aubrey Carlson-6th grade.

The Shirland Sphero Robotics team had to complete two projects – one to qualify for the Sphero World Championship, the other to compete. The first project the team designed was a light pollution prevention streetlight that would be activated only when a car was nearby. In the championship competition, the team designed an automatic desk sanitizer cleaner to prevent the spread of COVID 19 and other transmittable diseases.

“Our robot design could keep schools and businesses safe long after the coronavirus pandemic is over,” team participant Braydon Beck explained.

The Sphero Global Challenge is an opportunity for students to go deeper with computational thinking, engineering, and programming skills in our various STEM and coding competitions.

Though many of the schools that placed were from the United States, there was a school that was from Australia that was in the top 8 for the elementary category. At one point throughout the competition there were 17 different countries represented, including Japan, Canada, and Finland.

“It was really exciting to hear that Shirland School, considering how small it is, could beat so many schools around the world,” team participant Olivia Carlson said.

Middle School Division:

1st – 1014A – The Rolling Hawks – Florida, USA

2nd – 1000A – Shirland Strong Sphero Warriors – Illinois, USA

3rd – 1039A – Beast 4.0 – Illinois, USA

4th – 1060A – Great Dinos – Texas, USA

5th – 1052X – The Knights – Michigan, USA

6th – 1049A – CVMS Cardinals – Ohio, USA

7th – 1062A – Experimental AB – Illinois, USA

8th – 1062D – Smart T – Illinois, USA