ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have confirmed there was a shooting Saturday night outside the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act at 610 N Bell School Road.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said an off duty Winnebago County Deputy was working at the casino when a disturbance involving an individual there occurred.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said at 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the casino and confronted a man with a gun in the parking lot. Redd said officers “engaged with the subject” and fired multiple rounds when the man pointed a gun at police.

No officers were injured, she said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition.

Officials said the investigation of the officer-involved shooting will be turned over to the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force.