ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A major Rockford intersection is shut down after a Tuesday evening shooting.

The shooting happened at the intersection of East State Street and Alpine Road.

Rockford Police tweeted about the incident around 8:30 p.m..

Shooting Investigation on East State Street and Alpine Road. The intersection will be closed during this investigation. Please avoid the area. More details will follow as available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 7, 2021

Police say an adult male was shot. He was taken to a Rockford hospital with serious injuries.

No word on a suspect.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

DEVELOPING STORY…