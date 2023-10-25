ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police have arrested Dezzeion Benjamin, 23, of Minneapolis, on charges of first-degree murder for a late-night slaying in Rockford on Tuesday.

Rockford police say a 29-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after getting shot multiple times in the 1400 block of Meadow Court around 11:15 p.m.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Benjamin Bledsoe.

Benjamin was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, police said. Officers said he was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation, and further arrests and charges may be possible.