Shooting breaks out during house party leaving one dead, Rockford Police investigating

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One man is dead, another hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting near the 1400 block of W Jefferson St.

Rockford Police say the shooting took place during a house party around 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Responding officers came to the scene, located what had been a large house party that had been occurring,” said Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea. “It appears some individuals had come to the party, there had been a conflict and at that point gun fire was exchanged between several individuals.”

Two men sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. An unnamed 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim is expected to survive.

Police ask that the public avoid the area. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories