Shooting breaks out during house party leaving one dead, Rockford Police investigating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One man is dead, another hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting near the 1400 block of W Jefferson St.

Rockford Police say the shooting took place during a house party around 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Responding officers came to the scene, located what had been a large house party that had been occurring,” said Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea. “It appears some individuals had come to the party, there had been a conflict and at that point gun fire was exchanged between several individuals.”

Two men sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. An unnamed 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim is expected to survive.

Shooting update: The victim, a 24-year-old adult male, is now deceased. Another adult male was also struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries. RPD detectives are currently processing the scene. This is an active investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 4, 2020

Police ask that the public avoid the area. The incident is still under investigation.