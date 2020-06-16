Shooting suspect leads Freeport police in high speed chase, crashes in Rockford

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police from Stephenson County, Loves Park, and Rockford were all involved in apprehending a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Freeport early Tuesday morning.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department, Freeport Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Oak Avenue and John Street at approximately 12:48 a.m.

The suspect vehicle, a Ford Escape, was spotted by a deputy on South Street. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away, according to police.

Authorities say the chase traveled eastbound on US Route 20 and into Winnebago County. Police said the suspect struck a Stephenson County squad car several times.

The pursuit ended in Rockford, with assistance from the Illinois State Police, Pecatonica Police Department, Loves Park Police Department and the Rockford Police Department.

All occupants of the car were taken into custody and multiple charges are pending. Police did not give the suspects’ names.

