ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local shoppers may be wondering why shelves are bare when they venture out to buy eggs.

And they’re equally perplexed at the prices when they are able to locate some.

What Rockford areas shoppers are experiencing is the aftermath of an avian bird flu that struck the poultry industry last year, and it is still wiping out chickens across the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu outbreak has affected nearly 60 million birds, both wild and commercially raised, in 47 states. The result has been a massive egg shortage and a per-dozen price increase of 300% in just four years.

The average price of a dozen Grade A large eggs in 2019 was around $1.51 with some stores selling them for less than a dollar. Today, the average price in Rockford stores is $4.84.

Inflation, COVID-related problems, along with the flu outbreak are primarily to blame.

Rockford shoppers are doing whatever they can to withstand the squeeze, including just making do until prices come down. But even that is getting more difficult.

“I know there is inflation right now,” said Stateline resident Allisa Lightheart. “So, I try not to look at the prices of things. Because it just makes me mad when I do look at the prices.”

Kareona Vance is a single mother who says she’s been forced to make difficult choices since prices have skyrocketed. She says she makes numerous sacrifices so there’s room in the budget for healthy foods like milk and eggs.

“When I buy things, I have to buy them in smaller portions, due to everything being raised so high in the prices,” Vance said. “So, in order to maintain, I still get what I need to get. I can’t get as much but I get what I need.”

Besides the bird flu, inflation, and lingering pandemic-related problems, winter storms and gas prices are also playing a role in the nation’s egg shortage.