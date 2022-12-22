ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the entire Rockford area now under a winter storm warning, local shoppers are flocking to hardware stores to stock up on snow shovels.

“We’ll probably sell 20 [shovels] a day for the next few days,” said Scott Nicholson, co-owner of Nicholson Hardware in Rockford.

Nicholson says his store usually only moves between two and three snow shovels a day when bad weather isn’t on the horizon. He said as soon as it was announced that a winter storm could bring up to 7 inches of show and winds between 40 and 55 miles per hour to the area between Thursday and Saturday morning, there’s been a steady flow of shovels leaving the building.

“There’s nothing like the first big snow of the year,” he said.

Rockford residents agree. What could be a blizzard in parts of northern Illinois has created a heightened sense of urgency. Stateline resident Tyson Crawford stopped by Nicholson’s Wednesday afternoon to get everything he needs. He says he hasn’t paid too much attention to the weather lately. But, with what’s coming, he knows how he’s going to be spending the next couple days.

“Get some salt down and you know, shovel up,” Crawford said. “It’s going to be real cold.”

Stores haven’t run out of shovels yet, although that could change if the forecast worsens and the Stateline gets blanketed with several inches of snow and hit with those dangerously high winds.

“We’re not afraid of inventory, so we try to plan ahead as best as possible,” Nicholson said.

Besides snow shovels, car scrapers, hand warmers, and road salt have been big sellers this week.

Zanocco Ace Hardware Manager Corey Hirsch said he’s gone through two full pallets of salt in just two days with more expected as the snow starts to fall.

What hasn’t been a big seller yet are snowblowers. But that could change very soon.

“We really need a good heavy snow early in the season to sell snowblowers, and people decide they don’t want to shovel all year,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson said for those who pass on the snowblower for now should choose a shovel that’s comfortable to use, especially seniors and those with chronic pain.

Medical experts say good ways to prveent injuries while shoveling snow include using proper form, stretching, and taking frequent breaks. Anyone who experiences chest pain while shoveling should seek immediate medical attention.