Shopping tips during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —During these unprecedented times, shopping for life’s essentials takes some planning to reduce the risks of COVID-19.

Health officials suggest customers try to limit the length of shopping trips and number of necessary trips by shopping for about a two week time frame.

After loading groceries into the car, use hand sanitizer. After unloading groceries at home, wash hands thoroughly before unpacking bags, and again after everything is put away.

As for the groceries themselves, prevention control specialist Lori Grooms says it’s not necessary to disinfect every item you purchase.

“We don’t have to wash everything as we put it away. The CDC recommends that it’s a very low risk. Once you’ve cooked your food there should be no risk of it being spread through food, but your fresh foods. You want to make sure you wash those. So as you take them out, wash them before you put them in the refrigerator,” says Lori Grooms, director of Prevention Control for OSF HealthCare.

Grooms also suggests shoppers keep their phone in a pocket or leave it at home and rely on a paper grocery list to prevent the spread of germs.