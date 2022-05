(WTVO) — There could be a snag before the summer vacation period even takes off, as the country is experiencing a pilot shortage.

Pilots were offered pay-outs at the height of the pandemic so airlines could save money. It resulted in a wave of early retirements, and there is not just a group of new pilots ready to go. It takes a long time to become a pilot, and the training is expensive.

One solution could be reducing flight training hours.