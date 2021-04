ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are investigating after shots were fired near the intersection of Tacoma Avenue and Yonge Street in Rockford.

Officials say no one was struck but several shell casings were found in the area.

Officers on scene of several shots fired at the intersection of Tacoma Ave and Yonge St. No persons are struck but we ask you avoid the area until the investigation is complete. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 29, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.