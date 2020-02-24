Shots reported at Rockford house party, four arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers were called to the 700 block of 2nd Avenue for reports of shots fired during a suspected AirBnB party on Sunday.

When officers arrived, several people were already leaving the address.

Police counted approximately 60 people who were inside the home. Police asked everyone to leave so they could search the house. However, four people were arrested as they refused to leave. During the search, officers found a handgun hidden in the couch.

Police announced the charges on Monday.

Myquon Greer (20), James Dunner (21), and Jesus Peinada (19) all of Rockford were arrested for resisting arrest.

Di’aerio Austin, 19, also of Rockford was charged with resisting arrested, obstructing identification, and cannabis possession (10-30 grams).

An AirBnB representative said there were no registered rentals on 2nd Avenue on Sunday.

