ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With thick, wet snow coming down across the Stateline, we’re all taking precautions to avoid serious problems.

One common tactic to prepare for snow is putting a vehicle’s windshield wipers up, ostensibly to keep them free from being stuck, or make snow removal easier.

But is there any evidence that keeping wipers up has any benefit? Should everyone put them up at the first sign of snow?

While leaving your windshield wipers up does make it easier to clear the snow off of your windshield, most experts agree that the convenience doesn’t outweigh the risk, according to WPDH.

“In freezing temperatures, having your wipers spring-loaded and ready to crash back into your windshield can be another potential disaster. Car windows have been known to crack or chip as heavy ice-encrusted wipers snap back down on the glass.”

However, others are mixed. “Several wiper manufacturers recommend lifting the wiper blades up before things get icy, to protect the rubber blade, and the American Automobile Association (AAA) claims that leaving wipers up does not weaken the springs,” says the Farmer’s Almanac website.

“If you choose to leave them down, it’s important to give your car enough time to warm up; the defroster will release frozen blades from the windshield.”

All in all, it appears there’s not much of a benefit or risk involved in the position of your windshield wipers.