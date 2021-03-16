Sikh Temple of Rockford celebrates completion of new worship hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house of worship is celebrating the completion of a renovation project with a special guest.

Members of the Sikh Temple of Rockford have been working on its worship hall for five years. The honorable Bishop of Sikh Faith came all the way from India for Tuesday’s adoration ceremony.

The temple president says the project will allow their message to reach more people.

“We hope we’ll be able to serve better than before for the people of the city of Rockford, nation, country, community, without any discrimination,” said Baba-Ji.

The worship hall sits 500 people and congregators are excited to reach capacity when COVID-19 mitigations allow.