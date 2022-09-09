ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford was under a cloud of fog and light drizzle on Jan. 7, 1978, a slightly atypical winter day but not all that uncommon in the Midwest.

Locals were still recovering from the holiday season, taking down Christmas decorations and exchanging the last of the gifts that just didn’t work for them. It’s safe to say that for the most part, it was an ordinary Saturday for Rockford residents. Until the bodies of six children were found inside a home in the 1400 block of Camp Avenue.

It wasn’t long before Churchill’s Grove was bustling with police cars, ambulances, news trucks, and scores of people set out to confirm whether a mass murder had been committed in their quiet, historic neighborhood on the city’s near-west side.

Police in Milwaukee were just as quick to place 46-year-old Simon Peter Nelson in handcuffs.

Nelson would later be charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his kids: 12-year-old Jenny, 10-year-old Simon Peter III, 8-year-old Andrew, 7-year-old Matthew, 6-year-old Roseann, and 3-year-old David. Each had been stabbed and beaten with a rubber mallet as they slept.

Nelson also killed the family dog and placed it between two of the children.

After a failed insanity defense, he took the witness stand at his trial, revealing a life of domestic violence, alcoholism, mental illness, and childhood trauma.

Nelson loved his father, he said, even though their relationship was marred by years of physical and emotional abuse. Young Simon’s weight was often the center of his father’s ridicule, prompting Nelson to refer to himself as a “fat slob” in open court.

The elder Nelson committed suicide in 1954, capping two decades of turmoil for Simon Peter, who carried it all into his first marriage, during which he, too, threatened to kill himself multiple times. Nelson said he’d play the card when his wife spoke of divorce and when they were separated for a time.

“I said if we didn’t get back together, I would kill myself,” Nelson said on the stand.

By the time he married Ann, the mother of his children, Nelson was severely depressed, a clinical situation that continued to go untreated. He self medicated with booze, and the dysfunction mounted. He ballooned to an out-of-shape 300 pounds, performed poorly at his job, and continued to threaten suicide during marital conflicts.

In one incident, believing Ann was seeing another man, Nelson put a gun to his chest but didn’t pull the trigger. He played the victim on the witness stand, too, saying Ann threw herself completely into her career as a figure skating instructor at Riverview Ice House and neglected the family. She also took jabs at him, he said, accusing him of being homosexual.

Then came the days leading up to Jan. 7, 1978. It was a turbulent stretch as Ann planned her escape. She traveled to Milwaukee, ostensibly to clear her head and spend a few days alone.

Nelson testified that he hoped the short separation would do the marriage good. Little did he know though, Ann was done. She had already hired a divorce attorney.

When he got wind of the real reason Ann left town, Simon Peter Nelson, already a domestic abuser, became Simon Peter Nelson, the cold-blooded killer.

Police believe the massacre occurred between late Thursday and early Saturday, when Nelson drove to a Milwaukee Ramada Inn, located his wife, and attacked her inside her room.

As he beat her, according to Ann’s testimony, Nelson said, “They’re all dead,” referring to the children. “How do you feel?”

Tipped off by a family friend who lived in Wisconsin, police broke into the bathroom and saved Ann from becoming her husband’s seventh murder victim.

While officers were taking Nelson into custody 90 miles north of Rockford, local officers worked what those who testified described as the most gruesome crime scene they ever investigated.

Simon Peter Nelson was sentenced to 100-200 years in prison and was denied parole 18 times during the 31 years he was eligible for early release. During a 2004 hearing in front of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, he apologized and claimed he was rehabilitated.

“I almost feel guilty for the fact that I’m regaining my moral compass,” he said. “I’ve put myself back together. The remorse that I feel gets deeper the more I learn about what the weaknesses were that allowed this to happen.”

Nelson died on June 18, 2017, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, while in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was 85.