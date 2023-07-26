(WTVO) — “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, months after her son’s tragic death, according to The Irish Times.

O’Connor’s son Shane passed away last year at the age of 17, and the singer canceled her live shows for the year.

According to the Daily Mirror, O’Connor’s last social media post was a tweet featuring a photo of her late son, reading, “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

She is survived by three children.

O’Connor, born in Dublin, rose to fame in the late 1980s and gained worldwide success with her version of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” in the 90s.

She was named Artist of the Year in 1991 by Rolling Stone and won the 1991 Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance, but boycotted the show.

In 1992, she ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II while singing the word “evil” on a Saturday Night Live performance protesting child abuse.

In 2007, she told Oprah Winfrey she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had attempted suicide in 1999. Later, in 2014, she said her mental state was the result of the lack of hormone replacement therapy following a hysterectomy.