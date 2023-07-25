LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly has been hospitalized for blood clots around her vital organs, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, Kelly, 30, was having dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night when she began experiencing a quickening heartbeat and then collapsed.

Doctors at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center found blood clots around her lung and legs.

TMZ reported the singer has been in and out of consciousness while at the hospital.

Kelly recently released a solo single, “Missin u.”

“I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as Covid was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that. Since then, I haven’t been able to tour,” she told PEOPLE in March.

She won Grammys in 2019 for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song.