Single moms receive free mother’s day meal from First City Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mother’s Day marks another holiday celebrated during the stay-home order. One local church’s partnership looked gave back to dedicated mothers on the special day.

City First Church in Rockford partnered with Josef Barbados Steakhouse to provide hot meals to local single mothers on Sunday. Sarah Ruffcorn is just one single mother who was rewarded with a free meal.

“I think it’s really nice they’re doing this because not a lot of moms have a lot to give you know so they have to do everything so I really think it’s nice that the church is doing this today,” Ruffcorn said.

It’s an emotional time for Ruffcorn, as she has a six-year-old son. She said that she appreciated the support the community has given her through these tough times.

“I think it’s really nice because his dad really isn’t in his life so I have to step up even though I live with my boyfriend I have to step up all the time,” Ruffcorn added.

Many who attended the event expressed how grateful they were.

“It’s so special because they really know how to love on single mothers and single parenting is very difficult and just to be shown this kind of love on Mothers day means the world,” explained Bonnie Brooks, another single mother in attendance.

The event is part of the church’s “Hope Now, Hope Always” initiative. Over 20 volunteers were on hand to help pass out meals.

I think it’s just a great time for people to come together churches, and restaurants, and schools everyone coming together with one common goal and that’s to bring hope to our community during a dark time,” said Jennifer Eckerson, the Kids’ Pastor at City First Church.

Overall, it was a special day to honor the incredible mothers who are dedicated to provide for their children everyday.

City First Church continues to partner with local organizations to help provide for those in need. On Tuesday, the church will hold another drive-thru food drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Church leaders say this will be the church’s third major food distribution to the area and this time are expected to feed 2,000 families.

City First Church is located at 5950 Spring Creek Road in Rockford.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

