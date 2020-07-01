Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford now hiring

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford, the former Magic Waters Waterpark, announced Wednesday that it is now hiring for the 2020 season.

Waterparks are allowed to open under Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, but the company did not announce an official opening date.

Six Flags says it is hiring lifeguards, culinary team members, and waterpark positions, and will be covering the cost of lifeguard certification for accepted applicants.

To apply, click here.

