(KTLA) – Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, is set to debut its much-anticipated — and record-breaking — Wonder Woman roller coaster next week.

The ride, called Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, is scheduled to open Saturday, July 16.

Before boarding, those waiting in the Greek-inspired ride queue will be treated to immersive storytelling and a deep dive of the comic book heroine’s history and greatest accomplishments.

Riders on Flight of Courage will be treated to an immersive experience upon stepping into the ride queue, which was “influenced by Greek architecture,” according to Six Flags. Once on the ride, guests can expect steep climbs, an intense 87-degree drop and three inversions while reaching speeds of up to 58 mph along the coaster’s 3,300-foot track.

The coaster will propel riders as high as 131 feet in the air, but it will also launch Magic Mountain into uncharted territory: Flight of Courage will become the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet upon its debut, park officials said.

A diagram provided by Six Flags Magic Mountain previews the soon-to-debut Wonder Woman roller coaster. (Six Flags)

The coaster is located in Magic Mountain’s six-acre DC Universe area, already the site of Batman: The Ride and several other DC Comics-themed attractions. Upon its debut, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will become Magic Mountain’s 20th roller coaster — the most of any single theme park in the world.

The opening of Wonder Woman Flight of Courage comes only one month after Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey debuted its Jersey Devil Coaster, which was also billed as the longest and tallest single-rail coaster in the world. The new Wonder Woman ride, however, is one foot taller and features 300 more feet of track.

In addition to opening up Flight of Courage, DC Universe at Magic Mountain is currently undergoing expansion and remodeling to add new immersive elements, retail spaces and an “innovative restaurant and bar experience,” Six Flags said.