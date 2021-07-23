Six people without a home in Rockford after electrical fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)– Six residents of a Rockford multi-unit apartment building are in need of temporary housing after a fire early Friday morning, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

Fire crews say they responded to the fire at 3:15 a.m. at the 900 block of Ridge Avenue, and first reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the front window of the building.

(Rockford Fire Department)

Officials believe the cause of the fire is accidental and due to an electrical issue.

There are no injuries reported.

Damages amount to $75,000.