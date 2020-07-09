Skybox unveils new outdoor space, “Toyota Terrace”

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular hang-out spot in Loves Park announced its newest addition.

The “Skybox” unveiled a remodeled patio area now called “Toyota Terrace.” It’s an outdoor dining area that overlooks the Sportscore two campus. The upgrades include new furniture, paint, and awning.

The renovation was made possible through a partnership between Anderson Toyota and the Chicago Region Toyota Dealers Association.

City leaders hope it will become a destination that tourists will enjoy even more once the pandemic is over.

“Sportscore is great for the city of Loves Park. I’ve always said the Park District is probably Loves Park number one asset. If it wasn’t for the hiccup that we all faced in March, this place would be packed every weekend,” explained Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury.

“Toyota Terrace” will be open to the public beginning Thursday.

