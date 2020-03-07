Slain Stateline deputy remembered one year after his death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Stateline residents may spend the weekend with a heavy heart, as Saturday marks the one year anniversary since the death of Deputy Jacob Keltner of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 7th, 2019, Keltner was shot outside the Extended Stay America hotel at 747 N. Bell School Road. He was with a Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force trying to serve a warrant on a suspect.

McHenry County Sheriff Bill Primm says Keltner was hired by the department in 2006. He described Keltner as a hard working, dedicated man who came from a law enforcement family.

Sheriff Primm says Keltner volunteered for the position with the U.S. Marshals. The McHenry County Sheriff says the outpouring of support from local law enforcement and the community has been tremendous.

The suspected shooter, Floyd Brown, still faces a long list of charges, including the murder of a federal law enforcement officer.

