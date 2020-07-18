Sleeping 10-year-old shot in neck in drive-by shooting at Louisiana home

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A 10-year-old boy was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting before dawn Saturday in Opelousas.

According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, it happened around 3 a.m. on North Oak Street.

McClendon said the child was attending a sleepover at a relatives home when bullets fired from a passing vehicle struck the child in the neck and grazed his shoulder.

He said the adults in the home ‘hit the floor’ when shots rang out.

The child, he said, was asleep in a nearby bedroom.

He was rushed to a local hospital, but has since been transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital to be treated for his injuries, McClendon said.

Police are investigating the possibility that the suspects were “beefing” with the occupants of the home on Instagram earlier in the night,McClendon said.

This is developing story with more information to be released later in the day Saturday.