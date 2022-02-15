FORT DODGE, IOWA — Fort Dodge Police say a sleeping child ‘narrowly missed’ being hit by a bullet fired into their home last night. Now police are asking neighbors for help in identifying the shooter.

According to a news release, police say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of S. 20th Street. Police say the home was struck by several gunshots including one that passed into the home, “narrowly missing” a sleeping 8-year-old child and their mother in a bedroom.

Police say it appears the home wasn’t the target of the gunfire, and the mother and child were “innocent bystanders”. They are investigating another reports of shots fired last night in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue South in Fort Dodge that may be connected. They are asking homeowners to review any video that may have been captured by their security or doorbell cameras.